VPR Cafe: Fire Cider

  • Used by herbalists, naturopaths and maybe your great aunt, 'fire cider' could be a cure for what ails you.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

The name 'fire cider' creates visions of an elixir used to ward off vampires or maybe an alcoholic drink that should come with a complimentary designated driver. Truth is, it's a concoction that's been used medicinally for ages.

Hannah Palmer Egan, a food writer for Seven Days, shares the history of fire cider, its ingredients and uses, and where you can find it in Vermont. 

Read all of Egan's story in the Seven Days article, "Immune-Boosting Fire Cider Packs Heat."

