VPR Cafe: Food And Drink Are At The Heart Of This Industrial Park

This is definitely not your father's industrial park. Although it may appear like one upon first glance, Artisans Park in Windsor, Vermont, is a collection of mostly food and beverage businesses with both manufacturing and retail space on the banks of the Connecticut River. The greenery surrounding it includes an actual park featuring a maze, open space, life-size chess set and more.

Anchored by two well-know Vermont companies, Simon Pearce and Harpoon Brewery, Artisans Park is also home to a healthy meal-kit maker, distillery, cheese market, outdoor clothing retailer and other businesses. In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, tells us about her recent visit to the unique complex along with the philosophy of the park's owner.

Read Podhaizer's full story on Artisans Park in the Seven Days article, "Food Businesses Thrive At Windsor's Artisans Park."