VPR Cafe: Food Truck Finder

    From urban spaces to rural places, food trucks are really popular in Vermont and, now, much easier to locate thanks to the "Vermont Food Truck Finder."
At one time, it was a quirky thing when a food truck showed up at your office once or twice a week. Then came food truck round-ups and, now, there's an explosion of food trucks along the highways and byways of Vermont. Luckily, Seven Days is helping us keep track of 'em all with the Vermont Food Truck Finder!

Food trucks are a really big thing right now all around The Green Mountain State with an abundance of offerings from traditional to adventurous. There's even a truck that feeds hungry kids who might not get a lunch when school is out during summer. 

In this week's podcast, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, tells us where to find food trucks that serve yak, authentic ramen, good ol' fashioned burgers and plenty more. To view an extensive list of these wildly popular kitchens on wheels, click on over to Seven Days' Vermont Food Truck Finder

Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink
