VPR Cafe: Great Tastes Of 2017

4 hours ago
  • One dining highlight of 2017 for food writer, Sally Pollak, was the chile-lime chicken leg plate at Lucky Next Door in Burlington.
    One dining highlight of 2017 for food writer, Sally Pollak, was the chile-lime chicken leg plate at Lucky Next Door in Burlington.
    Sally Pollak / Seven Days

Yes, it's another year-in-review piece, but this one is bound to make your mouth water or cause you to pick up the phone to make a dinner reservation!

Seven Days food writers, Sally Pollak and Suzanne Podhaizer, recently co-authored an article about the many tastes of Vermont that landed on their palates during 2017. Pollak shares some of both writers' highlights in this podcast including new finds, top food events and best dishes.

To view all of their picks, check out the Seven Days story, "Food Writers Discuss Their Favorite Eats Of 2017."

