VPR Cafe: Grow Your Own Wedding

Beyond farm-to-table comes the concept of seed-to-service on Echo Farm in Whallonsburg, NY. Dillon Klepetar and Taylor LaFleur, who run the farm, have created something similar to a CSA (community supported agriculture) but on a much larger scale. Their venture is called Farmstead Catering which produces, prepares and serves food for weddings and other special occasions.

Sally Pollak, a food writer for Seven Days, shares the process of how the animals are raised and the vegetables and flowers are grown during the course of a year leading up to a wedding. Nearly 100 percent of the food used for the receptions is local and organic.

To hear more about this unique service, listen to the podcast or read Pollak's Seven Days article, "Echo Farm CSA Grows, Cooks And Serves The Food."

