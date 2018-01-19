VPR Cafe: Hemp And Hops, It's What's For Dinner

Move over peanut butter and jelly, eggs and bacon, and mac and cheese. There's a new food pairing in Vermont that was recently served at a first-of-its-kind dinner in Waterbury Center. Hemp and hops!

Not long ago, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, attended a dinner at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center. Billed as "Hemp + Hops," the five-course meal included many ingredients infused with CBD (the chemical compound in the hemp strain of cannabis). Paired with these CBD-enhanced dishes were the hoppy flavors of Zero Gravity beer.

In this podcast, hear the difference between hemp and marijuana, what potential health benefits might be delivered from CBD and how Chef Mike Giffune blended CBD with the other ingredients in the meal. The evening also included a hemp plant display and a pop-up hemp bazaar. Read about all aromatic aspects of the evening in Pollak's Seven Days article, "Sampling CBD-Enhanced Cuisine At Zenbarn."