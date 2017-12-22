VPR Cafe: Holiday Cooking Traditions

In addition to being with family and friends, the holidays also mean breaking out wonderful recipes and food traditions. Often, these traditions are rooted in religion or nationality, but they can also be established by simply determining what everyone with whom you celebrate likes best.

In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, explains how holiday menus can, in fact, follow tradition, but can also be built around themes or by adopting customs from other cultures. Listen in as she and I riff on the foods each of our families enjoy and how to combine cooking with spending time with family and friends.