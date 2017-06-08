VPR Cafe: How To Compost, Made Easy

So, you've made quiche with sauteed kale stems and leftover grilled salmon; shared that last portion of tomato soup with an elderly neighbor; and trained the kids to grab fruit from the "eat me first" box in the fridge. But what to do with the rinds, skin, bones and other food waste?

Sure, until the full roll-out of The Universal Recycling Law (Act 148) in 2020, which will prohibit all food waste from landfills, you can toss them in the trash. But there's a much better option: compost and use food scraps to grow more food!

As much as 40 percent of the food produced in the world goes to waste. It then goes on to take up valuable and scarce landfill space. And, contrary to what many people think, food waste will not decompose in the landfill. Instead, it rots very slowly and emits a significant amount of methane; a potent, destructive greenhouse gas.

Listen to the full episode for some simple composting tips from Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen. For composting resources, read Pasanen's Vermont Life article, "Composting For All."

