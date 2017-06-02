VPR Cafe: How To Cut And Recover Food Waste

Related Program: 
  • Food waste is a big problem but hopefully the tide will be turning with the rollout of Vermont's Universal Recycling Law.
From the unidentifiable slimy greens in the back of your vegetable drawer to lunch meeting leftovers, Americans waste as much as 40 percent of food produced in the world.

As Vermont moves toward a full rollout of the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), which prohibits all food waste from landfills by 2020, we need to shift that waste into becoming a resource rather than trash.

In this episode of the VPR Cafe, Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, provides constructive suggestions for using the food we would otherwise toss out.

The state has created a hierarchy of how to approach food waste recovery:

  1.  Cut waste at the source
  2.  Redirect it to people
  3.  Feed animals
  4.  Compost/anaerobic digestion

Click here for Pasanen's ten tips to get started on reducing food waste.

