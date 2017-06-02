VPR Cafe: How To Cut And Recover Food Waste

From the unidentifiable slimy greens in the back of your vegetable drawer to lunch meeting leftovers, Americans waste as much as 40 percent of food produced in the world.

As Vermont moves toward a full rollout of the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), which prohibits all food waste from landfills by 2020, we need to shift that waste into becoming a resource rather than trash.

In this episode of the VPR Cafe, Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, provides constructive suggestions for using the food we would otherwise toss out.

The state has created a hierarchy of how to approach food waste recovery:

Cut waste at the source Redirect it to people Feed animals Compost/anaerobic digestion

Click here for Pasanen's ten tips to get started on reducing food waste.

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Bistro de Margot in Burlington. A chef owned restaurant offering modern, French cuisine in a casual atmosphere.