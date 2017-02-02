VPR Cafe: How To Make The Most Of Root Vegetables

When seeking local produce during winter in Vermont, your choices are often limited to storage crops. With only this small selection available, Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, offers suggestions for keeping your menu fresh throughout the season.

In this episode of The VPR Cafe, we'll hear about creative ways to utilize cabbage, turnips, celeriac and other root veggies. Plus, using potatoes to make delightful dumplings known as pierogies.

Read Podhaizer's full story in the Seven Days article, "Three Recipes for Vermont Winter Cooking."