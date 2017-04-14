VPR Cafe: Iconic Vermont Dishes

Related Program: 
  • Fried lake perch basket at Ray's Seafood in Essex Junction.
    Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life / Food Network

Food Network asked VPR Cafe regular Melissa Pasanen to come up with a list of iconic Vermont eats and drinks and where to go to enjoy them.

Hundreds of miles and tastes later, here's what she recommended, from maple soft serves to fried lake perch to venison chili.

See photos and descriptions of all of Pasanen's picks in Food Network's gallery, "Green Mountain Grub: The Best Things To Eat In Vermont."

Melissa Pasanen is a freelance writer and the food editor for Vermont Life magazine.

