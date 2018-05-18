Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Korean Cuisine And Filipino Flavors Come To Vermont

  • Lumpaing Shanghai, finger-sized spring rolls, are one of the small plates served at Pica-Pica - a new Filipino restaurant in St. Johnsbury.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom have recently welcomed new food establishments offering tastes of Asia and the western Pacific. Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, shares all the delicious deets in this VPR Cafe podcast!  

Egan set out to explore the flavors at Pika-Pika Filipino Cuisine in St. Johnsbury, the Korean fare at Banchan in Montpelier and Barre's Japanese-Filipino restaurant and market, Si Aku Ramen. In addition to describing a few of the dishes at these exotic eateries, Egan also provides some of the backstory on the restaurant owners, their missions and why they came to Vermont to open up shop.

Egan recently wrote separate articles on each restaurant:

