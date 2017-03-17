Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Love, Sweat And Beers

By 29 minutes ago
  • Head brewer, Vilija Bizinkauskas, serves a cold one at Middlebury's Drop-In Brewing.
    Head brewer, Vilija Bizinkauskas, serves a cold one at Middlebury's Drop-In Brewing.
    Brooke Wilcox / Seven Days

Seven Days food writer, Julia Clancy, shares the story of one Vermont brewer who combines her love for beer with dietetics and hard work.

The Green Mountain State may have the most breweries per capita than any other state, but no two are alike.

Each brewery and brewer has a vision for creating a unique "exbeerience."

In this episode, hear about the background and philosophy of Vilija Bizinkauskas. She's the head brewer at Drop-In Brewing in Middlebury.

Read Clancy's full story in the Seven Days article, "Drop-In's Head Brewer Vilija Bizinkauskas Talks Food Pairings And Beer For Mom."

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Kiss The Cook in Burlington and Middlebury. For those who love cooking!

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink

Related Content

That's How We Roast: Vermont's Coffee Culture

By & Mar 2, 2017
eyegelb / iStock

Vermont is rife with cozy coffee shops, skilled baristas, and experienced coffee roasters. Coffee is truly engrained in the culture of Vermont.

VPR Cafe: Making Sense Of Saturated Fats

By Mar 1, 2017
RapidEye / iStock

The messages we've received through the years regarding fat in food have been hard to decipher. First, it was said that all fats were bad. Then came the breakdown of polyunsaturated fats and trans fats; some good, some bad. Suzanne Podhaizer, a food writer for Seven Days, helps us make sense of all these fats in this episode of The VPR Cafe.

VPR Cafe: The Newly Crowned 'Vermont State Vegetable'

By Mar 8, 2017
Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life

The Gilfeather Turnip may not be a beautiful root vegetable — but what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for in sweetness and fame. 