VPR Cafe: Love, Sweat And Beers

Seven Days food writer, Julia Clancy, shares the story of one Vermont brewer who combines her love for beer with dietetics and hard work.

The Green Mountain State may have the most breweries per capita than any other state, but no two are alike.

Each brewery and brewer has a vision for creating a unique "exbeerience."

In this episode, hear about the background and philosophy of Vilija Bizinkauskas. She's the head brewer at Drop-In Brewing in Middlebury.

