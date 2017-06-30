VPR Cafe: Making The Most Of Your Farmers Market Visit

A farmers markets can be a fun place to do your shopping but, keep in mind, they are, in effect, open-air grocery stores. So it makes sense to have a plan before you go.

Be sure to start this fresh food adventure at home by making a list of what you need. Next, after arriving at the market, walk around to get a lay of the land. Take note of what's being sold and by whom, and how long each item you plan to purchase will remain fresh in your fridge or pantry. Once you've made those decisions, start narrowing your choices and determine in which order you should make your purchases; more durable goods first followed by delicate items (so they don't get crushed in the bottom of your bag).

Sounds like a lot to consider but, luckily, Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, has simple tips for mapping out and making the most of a visit to your favorite farmers market. Listen to this podcast of The VPR Cafe to hear Podhaizer's suggestions.

