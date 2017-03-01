VPR Cafe: Making Sense Of Saturated Fats

The messages we've received through the years regarding fat in food have been hard to decipher. First, it was said that all fats were bad. Then came the breakdown of polyunsaturated fats and trans fats; some good, some bad. Suzanne Podhaizer, a food writer for Seven Days, helps us make sense of all these fats in this episode of The VPR Cafe.

Listen to learn about the science behind fats, low-fat dairy products, what local farmers had to say about the fats that come from grass-fed cattle.

Read Podhaizer's complete story in the Seven Days article, "Making A Case For Saturated Fats."