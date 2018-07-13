VPR Cafe: Morrisville/Morristown, Confusing Geography But Good Food

Not all small towns in Vermont offer enough restaurants to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner all at different places. But Morrisville sure does. Or is it Morristown?

Before exploring the many dining options in Morrisville/Morristown, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, first needed to find out which town she was in. So smack-dab in the middle of the Morrisville Historic District, she visited the Morristown municipal offices to get some answers. In this podcast, Pollak tells us what she learned about this village within a town and which is which but, honestly, we were still a little confused.

None of that really matters, though. As long as you get yourself to either Morrisville or Morristown in the state of Vermont, you'll find some fine places to grab your three squares for the day. For breakfast, consider The Charlmont Restaurant and Pub, lunch at El Toro, and Black Diamond Barbeque for dinner.

You can also read about these eateries along with two of the towns' breweries in the Seven Days article, "Breakfast Lunch And Dinner In Morrisville."