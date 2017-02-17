Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: A New 'Meating' Place In Vermont's Capital City

  • Beau Butchery + Bar in Montpelier is part butcher shop, part bar, part gathering place for meat lovers.
Have you ever wished you could enjoy a glass of wine at the butcher shop while choosing your cut of meat for the evening meal? Beau Butchery + Bar in Montpelier may be just the place for you.

In this episode of the VPR Cafe, hear all about this magical, meaty place from Seven Days food writer, Julia Clancy; from the various cuts of meat offered to the French feel of the shop to the closeness of the Vermont meat community.

Learn more in Clancy's piece for Seven Days, "Meat Brings People Together At Beau Butchery + Bar." 

