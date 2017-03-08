VPR Cafe: The Newly Crowned "Vermont State Vegetable"

The Gilfeather Turnip may not be a beautiful root vegetable but, what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for in sweetness and fame. Recently named Vermont's state vegetable, this humble root also earned a berth in Slow Food USA's Arc of Taste for outstanding taste and historical merit.

Food editor for Vermont Life magazine, Melissa Pasanen, shares more about the unique turnip in this installment of The VPR Cafe. Find Pasanen's full story on the Gilfeather Turnip in the Spring 2017 issue of Vermont Life.

Gilfeather Turnip Recipes:

