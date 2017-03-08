Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: The Newly Crowned "Vermont State Vegetable"

  • Sweeter than most turnips, the Gilfeather Turnip was recently named the state vegetable of Vermont!
The Gilfeather Turnip may not be a beautiful root vegetable but, what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for in sweetness and fame. Recently named Vermont's state vegetable, this humble root also earned a berth in Slow Food USA's Arc of Taste for outstanding taste and historical merit.

Food editor for Vermont Life magazine, Melissa Pasanen, shares more about the unique turnip in this installment of The VPR Cafe. Find Pasanen's full story on the Gilfeather Turnip in the Spring 2017 issue of Vermont Life.

Gilfeather Turnip Recipes:

Vermont Gets A State Vegetable: The Gilfeather Turnip, A Wardsboro Heirloom

By & May 23, 2016
Friends of the Wardsboro Library

On Tuesday, Gov. Peter Shumlin will sign into law a bill proclaiming the Gilfeather Turnip the Vermont state vegetable. The town of Wardsboro, the mysterious turnip's ancestral home, couldn't be more pleased.

Wardsboro 'Roots' For Gilfeather Turnip

By Nov 27, 2013
Susan Keese / VPR

The local food movement doesn’t get any more local than in the West River Valley town of Wardsboro, population 854. The town’s claim to fame is a turnip called the Gilfeather. The fleshy white roots are named for the Wardsboro farmer who first grew them. They’re prized for their mild, sweet taste.

In a country town like Wardsboro, people learn to make the best of whatever they’ve got. That might explain the local enthusiasm for the Gilfeather Turnip festival. It’s held every fall to celebrate the local delicacy.

Greene: Gilfeather Civics

By May 10, 2016

When the news broke in 2009 that the First Lady was putting in an organic garden at the White House, all my gardening friends sent her Gilfeather Turnip seeds. Picturing a forest of turnip plants on the White House lawn, we all rushed out to buy packets.

