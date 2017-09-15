Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Pestopalooza

  • Hannah Palmer Egan's recipe for
    Hannah Palmer Egan's recipe for "Amazing Awesome August Pasta" includes kale, tomatoes, feta and pesto.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Get your food processor out. It's that time of year when you might have an abundance of basil and other greens which are perfect for making pesto.

Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, has a passion for pesto. In this podcast, she talks about gathering ingredients to make your own pesto, the many styles of the sauce and a simple recipe for a pasta dish to use with the pesto you create. 

Be sure to check out Egan's recipes for Dandelion Pesto and Amazing Awesome August Pasta, both featured in Seven Days.

