VPR Cafe: The Place To Taste The Mad River Valley

At a renovated bank building in Waitsfield, you can still find some dough lying around. No, not money, but rather foods made with actual dough, along with cheese, beer, meats, spirits and more. The Mad River Taste Place is a shared space that serves as a mini Mecca for food and drink produced in The Mad River Valley.

In this VPR Cafe podcast, Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, explains how The Mad River Taste Place came to be, the connection it has to The Vermont Cheese Council, and why it's such a big deal for food producers in the area. She also shares how the local community has been benefiting as well.

Learn more about this newest tasting center by reading Pasanen's Vermont Life story, "Mad River Taste Place Anchors Food Bounty In The Valley."