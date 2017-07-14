VPR Cafe: A Prescription For Fresh, Healthy Food

Thanks to the Health Care Share project, tons of healthy produce from Vermont farms is now within reach of families and individuals who need it most.

The project is connected with area farms along with community hospitals and health centers around the state. It allows health care providers to essentially write a prescription for 12 to 15 bags of food for those who are food-insecure or have have diet-related health problems. Furthermore, the program provides skill-building employment for members of The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps; another partner within program.

Food writer and Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, visited one of the program sites and spoke with many people involved with the Health Care Share including growers, workers, doctors and food recipients. Pasanen shares what she learned in this podcast and in her Vermont Life story, "Rx: Fresh Food."

