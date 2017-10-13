VPR Cafe: Putting The 'Bread' In Bread And Puppet Theater

By 14 minutes ago
  • After learning to bake bread as a child in Germany, Bread and Puppet Theater founder, Peter Schumann, is still rising sourdouogh rye today in Glover.
    After learning to bake bread as a child in Germany, Bread and Puppet Theater founder, Peter Schumann, is still rising sourdough rye today in Glover.
    Sally Pollak / Seven Days

Glover, Vermont, is a strange and wonderful place. There's the self-serve/self-pay Red Sky Trading Company, Currier's Market and Taxidermy, The Museum of Everyday Life and - the epicenter of strangeness - Bread and Puppet Theater.

Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollack, recently caught up with Bread and Puppet Theater founder, Peter Schumann, to learn a little about the puppets and a lot about the bread. In this podcast, Pollack explains why Schumann began baking bread, how it's tied to his family escaping war, and what role the rye bread plays in the theater's productions.

Find out more about all the loafing around at Bread and Puppet Theater during the past 54 years in Pollack's Seven Days article, "Talking Rye With Bread And Puppet's Peter Schumann." 

