VPR Cafe: Quebec's Mystical Chocolatier

  • A chocolate pig with tiny chocolate piglets inside is just one of the many Easter novelties created by chocolatier, Pier Normandeau, at L'Oeuf in Mystic, QC.
    Sally Pollak / Seven Days

There's a little place north of the border that makes you feel as though you've been transported to a small, French village. A Québécois Brigadoon, if you will. It's called L'Oeuf - a French country restaurant and chocolate shop where chocolate takes center stage this time of year.  

Aside from operating a restaurant and making everything from jams, to sausages, and pasta, L'Oeuf owner, Pier Normandeau's other specialty is chocolate. Easter time is his busy season and, with a background in design, Normandeau has created some interesting molds for Easter chocolate.

Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, recently paid a visit to L'Oeuf and tells us about the many delicious reasons to make the short journey north in this episode. Read more about the abundance of chocolate bunnies, pigs, hens, sheep and other Easter favorites in Pollak's article, "A Quebecois Chocolatier Creates An Easter Menagerie."  

