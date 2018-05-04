VPR Cafe: Rebooting The CSA

Paying a seasonal fee for a weekly cache of greens and root veggies from a local farm remains popular in Vermont; however, the model of community supported agriculture (CSA) is evolving. In order to offer convenience to customers, many CSA programs are now offering flexible purchase plans and more product options. These approaches also allow more farmers to get in the game.

Whether you want to pre-pay, pay-as-you-go or purchase a member card, CSAs are now allowing for many payment options in addition to wider array of goods. Seasonal vegetables are still king, but now you can find alcohol, herbal remedies, mushrooms, meat, cheese and more.

