VPR Cafe: Sharing Food On Social Media

The popularity of sharing food photos through social media is becoming increasingly popular; especially on Instagram!

Posting pictures on social media is nothing new, but uploading images of well-prepared dishes is really taking off on Instagram. Suzanne Podhaizer, a Seven Days food writer, explains how this social media platform works compared to others and why it's the network of choice for foodies.

Podhaizer also tells us what makes for a good photo "feed" and who some of her favorite photographers are. Go deeper into this story by reading her Seven Days article, "On Instagram, Edible Galleries By Vermont Foodies."

