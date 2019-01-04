Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Small-Town Gathering Spots Keep Vermonters Connected (Part I)

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 10 minutes ago
  • The former IGA buliding in Northfield now houses Carrier Roasting and Good Measure Brewing, where co-owner Scott Kerner is seen pouring a beer.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Seven Days

One thing that makes Vermont Vermont, is the small-town gathering place where locals can grab a meal or cup of coffee while chatting with neighbors. Part general store, part restaurant, part watering hole, food and drink is often secondary to the social aspect at these special spots.  

In this first episode of a two-part series, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, tells us about four unique places where residents come together:

Next week, we'll hear about the relationship between small communities and these distinct restaurants and cafes. You can also read the Seven Days article, "Around Small-Town Vermont, Square Meals Come With A Side Of Connection," from Pollak, Hannah Palmer Egan and Melissa Pasanen. 

