VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Small-Town Gathering Spots Keep Vermonters Connected (Part II)

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 54 minutes ago
  • Andrew Done is a co-owner at The Shoreham Inn and Pub which primarily catered to travelers in the late-1700s, but now serves as a gathering spot for the local community.
    Bear Cieri / Seven Days

The role of small-town restaurants and cafes in Vermont goes deeper than just providing food and beverages. Many of these eateries are also committed to community-building, and have done so for centuries.

In our last episode, Seven Days food writer Sally Pollak, profiled a few of these gathering places around Vermont. This time, Melissa Pasanen explains who these restaurants and inns catered to hundreds of years ago, how they've evolved, and what their involvement in communities looks like today.

After listening to this podcast, be sure to check out the Seven Days article, "Around Small-Town Vermont, Square Meals Come With A Side Of Connection," from Pollak, Pasanen and Hannah Palmer Egan.

