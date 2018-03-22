VPR Cafe: A Spicy Chinese Food Pop-Up And Other Picks For Asian Fusion Cuisine

From traditional Chinese food restaurants to Asian fusion, from buffets to pop-ups, it all can be found scattered throughout Vermont. In this episode, Seven Days food writer Hannah Palmer Egan shares a few of her favorites.

Listen in as Egan succulently describes Double King, a Chinese food pop-up at Kismet in Montpelier, and talks about the chef behind this event. We'll also hear about other stops she made around the state for dim sum, dumplings and buffet grazing.

Read more about the Double King pop-up in Egan's recent Seven Days article "Feeling The Heat At Double King's Montpelier Pop-Up." She also wrote about a dim sum experience mentioned in this podcast in a 2017 Seven Days piece, "Cai's Dim Sum Delivers Dumplings And More In Brattleboro."