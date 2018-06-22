VPR Cafe: Summer Suds And One-Off Brews

Shopping for Vermont beer has become an almost dizzying experience. With every visit to a beverage outlet, the selection seems to multiply right before your eyes. Now, with summer rolling around, get ready for even more!

Summertime is special for Vermont craft brewers. Many offer a variety of seasonal beers that go down well in warmer weather; light-bodied, low-alchohol offerings including pilsners, cream ales and lagers as well as fruit beers. In fact, one brewery is even collaborating with a local farm to create a fruit-beer series.

In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, explains the elements of a good summer beer and provides a sample of what's on tap for these milder days. You'll also hear about unique one-off brews along with fun events planned at some Vermont breweries.

