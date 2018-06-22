Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Summer Suds And One-Off Brews

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 2 hours ago
  • River Roost Brewery in White River Junction recently doubled their space to expand operations and, possibly, add a tap room.
    River Roost Brewery, courtesy / Seven Days

Shopping for Vermont beer has become an almost dizzying experience. With every visit to a beverage outlet, the selection seems to multiply right before your eyes. Now, with summer rolling around, get ready for even more!

Summertime is special for Vermont craft brewers. Many offer a variety of seasonal beers that go down well in warmer weather; light-bodied, low-alchohol offerings including pilsners, cream ales and lagers as well as fruit beers. In fact, one brewery is even collaborating with a local farm to create a fruit-beer series. 

In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, explains the elements of a good summer beer and provides a sample of what's on tap for these milder days. You'll also hear about unique one-off brews along with fun events planned at some Vermont breweries.

Read more about the wide variety of summer suds in Egan's Seven Days article, "Vermont Brewers Reveal New Quaffs For Summer."

