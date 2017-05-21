VPR Cafe: Summertime Theme Picnics

The seasons move quickly in New England; the cold chill of winter fades, spring makes a quick visit, and then summer arrives with thoughts turning to picnics!

As we get ready for noshing outdoors, Suzanne Podhaizer, a Seven Days food writer, shares ideas for various picnic themes and how to prep your basket for an outdoor feast at a moment's notice.

From taking along grub for hiking the trail to laying out gourmet eats on the lawn, Podhaizer takes picnic-ing to a new level. Hear her suggestions by listening to this VPR Cafe podcast or by reading her full Seven Days article, "Three Theme Picnics And Where To Eat Them."

