Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Sweet Doe Dairy's New Twist On Gelato

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 40 minutes ago
  • Mike and Lisa Davis use the milk of Nigerian Dwarf goats to make gelato at Sweet Doe Dairy in Chelsea, Vermont.
    Mike and Lisa Davis use the milk of Nigerian Dwarf goats to make gelato at Sweet Doe Dairy in Chelsea, Vermont.
    Sarah Priestap / Seven Days

During a recent round-up of summer farmers market finds, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, was taken with a new spin on a sweet treat from a Chelsea dairy: gelato. The Italian-style ice cream was born around the year 1600. Fast-forward 500-plus years to present day Vermont where we find the frozen confection still being created similarly, but with a twist from Sweet Doe Dairy. 

Instead of producing gelato with cow's milk, Sweet Doe's owners, Mike and Lisa Davis, are using goat's milk. But not just any goat milk; they've chosen Nigerian Dwarf goats because the breed's milk doesn't have the musky, pungent flavor found in other goat products. In addition, goat's milk items tend to be more digestable to some who are lactose-intolerant.

In this pocast, Egan discusses the couple's interest in agriculture, how they built the farm and dairy, and where you can find their gelato around the state. Read more in her Seven Days article, "At Chelsea's Sweet Doe Dairy, The 'Kids' Are Alright." 

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Cookbook Author Explores Changes To Traditional Recipes

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Aug 22, 2018
Copies of Joan Nathan's new cookbook on display during one of her recent stops in Burlington.
Oliver Parini / Seven Days

When we think of the foods from a particular culture, we usually don't pay much attention to how it's influenced and has changed as it carries to other places. But a noted cookbook author has done just that in tracking how Jewish dishes have been altered around the globe.

Vermont Garden Journal: Ways To Protect Your Hanging Fruit

By Aug 17, 2018
NIROMAKS / ISTOCK

We've waited a long time for peaches, pears, and apples to mature. The last thing we want to see on our daily fruit stroll is no fruit. Squirrels, birds, raccoons and opossums love the fruits hanging from our trees. What really bugs me is that often they will take a peck or bite, knock the fruits off the tree and leave it. What poor manners!

Hay Now! East Calais Author's Storybook On Tedders, Balers And Hay

By & Aug 22, 2018
Christy Mihaly's first illustrated book for children is a rhyming picture book about making hay.
Holiday House publishers, courtesy

Vermont’s farms are the stuff of legend. The iconic barn, the determined farmer, the sturdy tractor and fresh-cut fields bursting with towering bales of hay. But you wouldn't be the first to realize — hey, there are no stories about hay!

East Calais author Christy Mihaly's new illustrated children's book aims to fill that gap in your child's bookshelf.