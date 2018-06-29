Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: A Taste Of Summer By The Water

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 2 minutes ago
  • From lobster dinners to summer buffets, Basin Harbor Club's North Dock is just one of many spots in Vermont to enjoy a meal by the water.
    Basin Harbor Club & Resort, courtesy / Seven Days

When the weather turns warm, many of us enjoy taking our meals outdoors to patios, picnic tables and parks. But there's often something more wonderful, perhaps even calming, about dining on or near the water. In Vermont, many of these destinations can be found along the banks of the Connecticut River and on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Whether it's a beer and burger or a gourmet dish, chances are you can find your favorite foods being served by a body of water in summertime. Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, paid a visit to The VPR Cafe to tell us about her alfresco dining at Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes, North Hero's Steamship Pier Bar & Grill and Whetstone Station in Brattleboro. In this podcast, she recounts her mouth-watering food choices along with the stunning setting of each location.

Pollack provides more details about her open-air noshing in the Seven Days article, "Three Great Vermont Spots To Dine By The Water."

