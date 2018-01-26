Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: There's Perch In Them Thar Holes

  Cured Perch with Romesco Sauce prepared by Executive Chef Doug Paine of Burlington's Bleu and Juniper restaurants (pictured).
    Oliver Parini / Vermont Life
    Oliver Parini / Vermont Life

Most of us know what's going on in those little shacks and shanties we see on frozen lakes this time of year. Usually, it's an angler keeping warm, relaxing with friends or enjoying solitude while ice fishing. Around here, popular catches pulled from the water through perfectly-cut circles include Northern Pike, land-locked Salmon and Walleye. But the most abundant is Yellow Perch.  

Yellow Perch is also a fish you'll find on the menu of many area restaurants. Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, cast a line to some local chefs asking for their recipes. She includes a few in her article, "Catch Of The Day." In our podcast, Pasanen also shares her favorite way to fry 'em up.

Safety while ice fishing is, of course, paramount. Learn more about the sport and getting a fishing license by visiting The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's website. Guidelines for eating fish caught in Vermont waters are available from The Vermont Department of Health.

