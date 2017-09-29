VPR Cafe: Vermont Artisan Village

If you drive along Route 7 just south of Shelburne Museum, you might have noticed some building activity during the last few years. This group of barn-like structures has grown into something called Vermont Artisan Village and there's an awful lot of food being produced there.

It's not hard to miss Fiddlehead Brewing and Folino's Pizza at the front of the complex but there's more than meets the eye for those just passing by. As you enter the village, you'll find a distillery, chocolate maker, tortilla company and more.

In this podcast of The VPR Cafe, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, takes us inside Vermont Artisan Village and introduces us to some of these businesses and the backgrounds of the owners, and what's planned for the future of the complex.

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Bistro de Margot in Burlington. A chef-owned restaurant offering modern, French cuisine in a casual atmosphere.