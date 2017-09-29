Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Vermont Artisan Village

  • Douglas Sweets, a shortbread company, is just one of the many food and beverage makers taking up residence at Vermont Artisan Village in Shelburne.
    Lee Krohn / Seven Days

If you drive along Route 7 just south of Shelburne Museum, you might have noticed some building activity during the last few years. This group of barn-like structures has grown into something called Vermont Artisan Village and there's an awful lot of food being produced there. 

It's not hard to miss Fiddlehead Brewing and Folino's Pizza at the front of the complex but there's more than meets the eye for those just passing by. As you enter the village, you'll find a distillery, chocolate maker, tortilla company and more.

In this podcast of The VPR Cafe, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, takes us inside Vermont Artisan Village and introduces us to some of these businesses and the backgrounds of the owners, and what's planned for the future of the complex.   

