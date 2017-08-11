VPR Cafe: Vermont Cheese Caves

The process of maturing or aging cheeses to peak ripeness is traditional in Europe, but a more recently adopted practice in the United States.

Food writer, Melissa Pasanen, recently dug into this topic for Culture Magazine, a publication devoted to all things cheese. In this edition of The VPR Cafe, she focuses on two ends of the spectrum producing unique, American, cave-aged cheeses in Vermont. Listen in to hear about state-of-the-art cheese vaults constructed by The Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro Bend and a picturesque, hobbit-like cave built into a hillside at Orb Weaver Farm in New Haven.

