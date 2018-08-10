Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Vermont Cheesemakers Pass The Baton

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 15 minutes ago
  • After 35 years, cheese makers Marian Pollack (left) and Marjorie Susman, will be stepping back from the business on their historic Orb Weaver Farm in Monkton.
    After 35 years, cheese makers Marian Pollack (left) and Marjorie Susman, will be stepping back from the business on their historic Orb Weaver Farm in Monkton.
    Caleb Kenna / Seven Days

For more than 35 years, the owners of Orb Weaver Farm have been makeing a Colby-style cheese from the milk of their Jerseys. But that's about to change.

Marian Pollack and Marjorie Susman have been running this iconic Monkton, Vermont, farm since they began there as managers. Since then, they started a small breed of Jerseys, shipped milk, raised vegetables and began experimenting with cheese - which they began selling in 1983.

Now, this successful business will be transitioned to new operators. The name will be changed to Orb Weaver Creamery and run by Kate Turcotte and Zach Munzer; however, Pollack and Susman will continue to live in the farmhouse and run their summer market garden.

Seven Days food writer, Melissa Pasanen, shares the interesting story of Orb Weaver Farm and its future in this VPR Cafe podcast. Read more in Pasanen's story, "Pioneering Cheesemakers Orb Weaver Transition Their Farm."   

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Farmers Market Season In Full Swing

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Jul 26, 2018
Fresh produce at The Capital City Farmers Market from LaPage Farm in Barre.
Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Making a weekly stop at your local farmers market is a common event for many, especially during summer. But consider breaking away from your go-to market to explore the farmers and vendors selling their wares in a neighboring town or another part of the state.

Dosa Kitchen Food Truck Gives Vt. A Taste Of India. New Cookbook Spreads The Love.

By & Jul 23, 2018
The masala dosa is one of "Huffington Post's" foods from around the world that you must try before you die.
Kristen Teig / Clarkson Potter/Publishers, Courtesy

Since 2014, southern Vermonters have had the pleasure of experiencing the tastes of southern India, courtesy of the Dosa Kitchen food truck. A new cookbook now takes the recipes for these flavorful and aromatic dishes beyond Brattleboro.

'Milk with Dignity' Called A Success For Farms And Workers

By Jul 25, 2018
Will Lambek, left, interprets for Enrique Balcazar, a Migrant Justice activist who helped negotiate the fair labor and living standards agreement with Ben & Jerry's.
John Dillon / VPR

Some Vermont dairy workers say their wages and living conditions have improved, thanks to an agreement reached last year between the workers and Ben & Jerry’s, a division of global consumer products company Unilever.