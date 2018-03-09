Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Vermont Tea Culture

  • Vermont's tea culture abounds with many tea rooms around the state including Stone Leaf Teahouse in Middlebury (owner, John Wetzel, in background).
    Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life

There's no doubt the British have a tea culture. But Vermont? Oh yeah, it's a thing!

Just like beer and coffee lovers, tea aficionados have an appreciation for the many varieties of leaves used to create this delicate drink. Vermont Life food editor, Melissa Pasanen, visited some tea rooms around the state, steeped and tasted some of their teas, and talked with experts about Green Mountain tea culture. She learned that one company even offers overseas tea tours.

In this podcast, Pasanen explains how tea is more than a beverage and has the ability to help us slow down from our busy lives.  You'll also hear about a common connection shared by some of the area's top tea purveyors. Read more on the topic in Pasanen's Vermont Life article, "Tea Culture Gathers Steam." 

