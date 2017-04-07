VPR Cafe: What's Sparked The Cocktail Creativity Boom In Vermont?

By 33 minutes ago
  • Not only are cocktails replacing wine and beer as a pairing partner with food in some culinary circles, but exciting flavors for these drinks are now being created in laboratories.
    Not only are cocktails replacing wine and beer as a pairing partner with food in some culinary circles, but exciting flavors for these drinks are now being created in laboratories.
    GoodLifeStudio / iStock

From its ability to compliment a meal to the limitless array of flavors, the "cocktail" has certainly evolved since the days of prohibition.

Not only are cocktails replacing wine and beer as a pairing partner with food in some culinary circles, but exciting flavors for these drinks are now being created in laboratories (think Jelly Belly jelly beans).

Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, explains why cocktail pairings have caught on and shares her experience visiting a local cocktail apothecary where unique flavors are brought to life.

One reason for the trend is the booming distillery industry in Vermont, Podhaizer explains.

"Now we have 20 different distillers and they're making all kinds of spirits and liquors," says Podhaizer. "And so it's really fun for our bartenders to play around with those. And by playing with cocktail pairings and food, they get to explore some of those new, exciting Vermont ingredients."

You can read more on this in Podhaizer's Seven Days article, "Local Chefs Hop On The Cocktail-And-Food Pairing Trend."

A cocktail called "A Walk In The Woods" includes gin, juniper and mushroom stock and is paired here with veggies hash.
Credit Suzanne Podhaizer / Seven Days

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Kiss The Cook in Burlington and Middlebury. For those who love cooking!

Tags: 
Food & Drink
VPR Cafe
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Maple Recipes From Vermont Farmers

By Mar 31, 2017
Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life

It's a hectic time of year for Vermont dairy farmers who also operate sugar houses during maple syrup season.

Vermont Garden Journal: For The Love Of Beets

By Mar 24, 2017
Courtesy, pixabay

The beet is a popular root crop originating in North Africa. The root gained popularity in Europe first for its greens then for its root, which can be red, white, yellow or even striped. Some love it, while others loathe it.

Awesome Etiquette: Re-Gifting Nightmares

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 31, 2017
belchonock / iStock

Most of us have re-gifted a present we didn't like or need. But in this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we hear a tale of re-gifting that backfired.