VPR Classical Is In Stowe And Waterbury At 96.5 FM

VPR Classical, Vermont’s 24-hour classical music network, is now available in Waterbury, Stowe, Morrisville and Hyde Park at 96.5 FM.

The new station reaches a population of more than 16,000 and is broadcasting from the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. Because of its location and elevation, the 250-watt signal reaches Stowe, Morrisville, Waterbury and Hyde Park.

In 2014, VPR was awarded a permit from the FCC to build a translator to serve Waterbury. After an engineering study, VPR asked the FCC to relocate the translator to Stowe while still meeting the requirement to cover Waterbury. The FCC granted the request in November 2016. The Trapp Family Lodge is allowing VPR use of the site in exchange for underwriting in lieu of rent.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring VPR Classical to listeners in this part of Vermont,” said VPR President Robin Turnau. “We know our listeners appreciate the value classical music adds to their lives, as well as to the community at large. We are grateful to the Trapp Family Lodge for collaborating with us to provide this important public service.”

VPR Classical is Vermont's only classical music network. It features local hosts throughout the day, with Kari Anderson, Walter Parker and James Stewart sharing their extensive knowledge and passion for the music Monday through Friday. Other highlights include the VPR Choral Hour with Linda Radtke, A Passion For Opera with Peter Fox Smith, Performance Today, Sunday Baroque, From the Top, and weekly concerts from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Boston Symphony Orchestra.

"We are thrilled that VPR Classical will now be serving the Stowe, Waterbury and Morrisville area,” said Kari Anderson, director of VPR Music and morning host on VPR Classical. “VPR Classical is a daily celebration of the power of the arts, both throughout our region and across the globe. It's an honor to bring that celebration to listeners in Central Vermont.”

VPR Classical can be heard on 18 stations throughout Vermont, as well as on HD radio, VPR.net and mobile devices.