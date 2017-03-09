VPR Contest Rules

Eligibility, how to enter, odds of winning: the complete contest rules for membership drive prize drawings at VPR.

Membership Campaign Contest Rules

Eligibility

All contest entries made to Vermont Public Radio in response to the March 2017 Membership Campaign, whether by mail, website or telephone, are included in the drawing. The drawing is open to U.S. citizens residing in the 50 states of the U.S. or District of Columbia. Entrants must be 18 or older. All current Sustaining Members of VPR are automatically included. This contest is sponsored by Vermont Public Radio, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. Employees, board members, and advisory committee members of VPR, its affiliates, advertising and production agencies related to this contest, and their respective household members are not eligible. VPR volunteers may enter if they are not included in the above-named categories. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) must complete a W9 form prior to claiming prize(s).

How to Enter

No purchase or contribution is necessary. You may enter this contest in one of four ways: make a donation to VPR, enter without contributing at VPR.net, by telephone at 1-800-639-6391 or mail to VPR, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. Entry must include your full name, complete mailing address, phone number with area code, and an email address. No other method of entry will be accepted. Mail-in entries must be received no later than two days prior to the prize drawing. Contest begins March 3, 2017. Drawing deadlines take place between March 11 at noon and March 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. Limit one entry per person. Incomplete entries are void.

Selection of Winner

Winner will be selected in random drawings from among all eligible entries received by the deadline dates above. Prize drawings will be conducted by VPR. Drawings will be conducted within 2 hours of end of contest. Winner need not be present to win. Winner will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail within 2 business days of drawing. Every reasonable attempt will be made to award each prize. If after every reasonable effort has been exerted (three (3) attempts over 30 days) to award the prize but the potential winner cannot be reached after 30 days from first notification attempt, or the potential winner has refused to accept the prize, or if entrant is found to be ineligible, or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeited and become the property of Vermont Public Radio.

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, hometown, and likeness for publicity purposes without additional compensation. Winner will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail.

Limit of Entry

Limit one entry per person for the entire entry period. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. By entering, entrants acknowledge compliance with these official rules including all eligibility requirements. VPR is not responsible for failures in technology such as but not limited to: technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any website or online service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Proof of emailing and/or mailing does not constitute proof of delivery.

Prizes

Two (2) drawings will be held. Prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. All taxes on the prizes, including but not limited to federal, state and local income and sales taxes, and any expense not covered herein (including but not limited to expenses related to the use of the prize) are the responsibility of the winner.

$1,000 at Small Dog Electronics

$2,000 at Gardeners Supply Company

Prize drawing participants, by entering, release VPR, its employees and its agents from any liability with respect to the receipt or use of any awarded prize. VPR makes no and disclaims all warranties, guarantees or representations, express or implied, concerning the condition, quality, or merchantability of any prize.

Vermont Public Radio reserves the right to cancel this contest and not award any prize in the event that in its judgment unforeseen developments warrant cancelation.

Prize winners will be listed at VPR.net. For the names of the prize winners, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope before April 30 to VPR Drawing Winner Names, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. Winner names will not be available until after April 30, 2017.