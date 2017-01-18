VPR Is Going To Jordan. What Do You Want To Know About The Refugee Experience?

Refugee families from Syria, the first of about a hundred individuals who might be resettled in Rutland in the coming year, will be arriving soon. But millions of other displaced Syrians remain behind while they await security approval to be resettled in another country.

They’re living in refugee camps, or trying to eke out a living in cities across the Middle East and Mediterranean.

What is life like for these families as they wait?

Who decides which individuals get to leave and where they go?

And how do these refugees make sense of the lives they left behind in Syria, and the lives they now have to build anew in a foreign place — like Rutland, Vermont?

These are some of the questions VPR is exploring in a reporting trip to Jordan, where more than 650,000 displaced Syrians are living, having fled the civil war in their country that began in 2011. We’ll be visiting refugee camps there and following the U.S. State Department’s process for selecting refugees to come here.

