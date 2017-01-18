Related Program: 
VPR News

VPR Is Going To Jordan. What Do You Want To Know About The Refugee Experience?

By & 6 seconds ago
Related Program: 
VPR News
  • Syrian refugee children look from their tent at the Zaatari Refugee Camp, near Mafraq, Jordan, in September 2015.
    Syrian refugee children look from their tent at the Zaatari Refugee Camp, near Mafraq, Jordan, in September 2015.
    Raad Adayleh / AP

Refugee families from Syria, the first of about a hundred individuals who might be resettled in Rutland in the coming year, will be arriving soon. But millions of other displaced Syrians remain behind while they await security approval to be resettled in another country.

They’re living in refugee camps, or trying to eke out a living in cities across the Middle East and Mediterranean.

What is life like for these families as they wait?

Who decides which individuals get to leave and where they go?

And how do these refugees make sense of the lives they left behind in Syria, and the lives they now have to build anew in a foreign place — like Rutland, Vermont?

These are some of the questions VPR is exploring in a reporting trip to Jordan, where more than 650,000 displaced Syrians are living, having fled the civil war in their country that began in 2011. We’ll be visiting refugee camps there and following the U.S. State Department’s process for selecting refugees to come here.

What do you want to learn about migration crisis in the Middle East, and the process of deciding which individuals are brought to the United States, to communities like Rutland? Submit your question here, and VPR’s reporting team will try to answer it while reporting from Jordan.

Explore the rest of VPR's reporting on refugee resettlement in Rutland.

_

Follow VPR's reporting on air and online beginning Jan. 30. Support for this project comes from the VPR Journalism Fund.

Tags: 
Refugee Resettlement
Immigration
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

Rutland Schools And Pre-K Centers Prepare For The Arrival Of Refugees

By Jan 11, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

School officials in Rutland say they’re ready for the arrival of refugee families later this month. But the Rutland County Parent Child Center, which works with younger children and babies, say it's not ready — and it blames a lack of resources.

In Vermont, A New Resettlement Community Prepares For The Arrival Of Refugees

By Dec 20, 2016
Ryan Caron King / NENC

Next month, a mix of Syrian and Iraqi refugees will begin arriving in Rutland, Vermont. They’ll be the first of 100 that will be resettled there over the next year. Though there's been loud opposition to the plan in the aging, blue-collar city of 16,000, proponents remain optimistic — and many have been volunteering long hours to ensure the plan succeeds.

In Rutland, New Volunteers Prepare For The Arrival Of Syrian Refugees

By Dec 16, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR

The Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program oversees hundreds of volunteers in Chittenden County. And now, with a new office opening in Rutland, the organization is recruiting new volunteers.

Rutland Employers Challenge Those Who Say There Are No Jobs For Refugees

By Dec 5, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR file

As Rutland prepares to welcome Syrian refugees to its community, some are continuing to voice concerns that there aren’t enough jobs for refugees in the city, or that local residents will lose work — but many local employers disagree.