VPR Hires Journalist Mark Davis As Assistant News Director

By 1 hour ago

Vermont Public Radio has announced that journalist Mark Davis will join VPR as Assistant News Director early next month.

Davis will be a leader in shaping VPR's news coverage and long-term reporting projects, helping VPR refine and strengthen our reporting In the coming year, Davis will also play a role in helping us improve how Vermont Edition, Brave Little State and the newsroom work together to cover important and pressing issues across the state.

Credit Matthew Thorsen / Seven Days

"I have always admired Vermont Public Radio, and I have a lot of respect for the many VPR staffers I have gotten to know in my time as a reporter in this state,” Davis said. “Some of the most powerful and innovative journalism today is coming from public radio stations, and I think this is a particularly exciting time to join VPR and help produce rich storytelling and in-depth news across its many platforms."

Davis brings substantial journalism experience to VPR. He comes to VPR from Seven Days, Vermont’s independent weekly newspaper, where he has worked as a reporter since 2013. Prior to that, Davis was a reporter at the Valley News in the Upper Valley. He also has served as editor for the podcast Rumble Strip with Erica Heilman, which airs monthly on VPR, and has been a frequent guest on VPR programs.

"We have long admired Mark's reporting at Seven Days ﹘ he's written deeply and movingly on so many issues in our state, particularly around criminal justice,” said VPR News Director Sarah Ashworth. “I'm excited for him to be part of our team because of his strong background in journalism, but also because I think he'll be someone who will help us develop deeper and more meaningful coverage of Vermont.”

