VPR Investigative Reporter On Nitrate Pollution In Vermont Well Water

A leading source of contamination in Vermont's lakes is nitrate pollution leeching from animal manure on dairy farms. Now VPR Investigative Reporter Emily Corwin has found those nitrates are also finding their way into groundwater and private wells across the state.

Corwin joins Vermont Edition to explain the connection between farm runoff and drinking well contamination, and the regulatory authority of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets on the issue.

She also details how her investigation found the agency to have inconsistent and often undocumented efforts to identify and remedy nitrate levels above safety standards in more than 60 wells across the state.

Listen above to Corwin's conversation with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 21, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.