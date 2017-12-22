Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

VPR Investigative Reporter On Nitrate Pollution In Vermont Well Water

By , & Dec 22, 2017
  • A Jersey heifer peers through a door used to push manure into a manure pit.
    A Jersey heifer peers through a door used to push manure into a manure pit.
    Emily Corwin / VPR

A leading source of contamination in Vermont's lakes is nitrate pollution leeching from animal manure on dairy farms. Now VPR Investigative Reporter Emily Corwin has found those nitrates are also finding their way into groundwater and private wells across the state. 

Corwin joins Vermont Edition to explain the connection between farm runoff and drinking well contamination, and the regulatory authority of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets on the issue.

She also details how her investigation found the agency to have inconsistent and often undocumented efforts to identify and remedy nitrate levels above safety standards in more than 60 wells across the state.

Listen above to Corwin's conversation with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 21, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Water Quality
VPR News

Related Content

When Nitrate Threatens Well Water, The State's Response Is Inconsistent, Often Undocumented

By Dec 15, 2017
Mary-Ellen Lovinsky of East Hardwick.
Emily Corwin / VPR

Farm runoff isn't just polluting Vermont lakes and streams — nitrate from manure and fertilizer is also contaminating private drinking wells.

And although the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has regulatory authority, its response is inconsistent, and often undocumented.

Nitrate Risk Near Farms: A Hydrogeologist Explains

By Dec 15, 2017
An illustration of the nitrogen cycle.
ttsz / iStock

Farm runoff isn't just polluting Vermont lakes and streams. Nitrate from manure and fertilizer is also contaminating private drinking wells. VPR interviewed hydrogeologist Miles Waite of Waite-Heindel Environmental Management to help us understand how the nutrient gets into groundwater.

Hanover Couple Affected By Dartmouth Contamination Receives Settlement

By Apr 18, 2017

A Hanover couple has reached a settlement with Dartmouth College after their groundwater was contaminated by a former hazardous waste site.

PFCs Found In Well Water Near Vermont Guard Base

By Sep 9, 2017
The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered PFCs in a private water well near its airport base.
Jtasphoto / iStock

The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered elevated levels of Perfluorinated Compounds, also known as PFCs, in a private drinking water well near the guard base at Burlington International Airport, in South Burlington.

Bennington Residents Are Still Waiting For A Long-Term Fix For PFOA Contamination

By Apr 24, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Bennington residents who have been dealing with contaminated water are starting to get frustrated with the state's ability to find a long-term solution to their problem.