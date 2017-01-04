VPR Is Live At The Statehouse For The Opening Of 2017 Legislative Session

On Wednesday, a new era begins in Vermont state government when the new Legislature convenes, and new leadership takes over in the House and Senate. Vermont Edition is broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse for the opening day of the Legislature.

Wednesday, January 4: Vermont Edition will broadcast live at noon from the Statehouse’s Cedar Creek Room. Host Jane Lindholm will speak with new House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Minority Leader Don Turner. And we'll preview the policy priorities and the politics of the new session with VPR's Bob Kinzel.

At 2 p.m., VPR will broadcast Gov. Peter Shumlin’s farewell address live from the House chamber, hosted by Jane Lindholm and Bob Kinzel.

Thursday, January 5: Vermont Edition will consider the Vermont Senate’s priorities this session live at noon. Jane Lindholm will speak with Senate President Tim Ashe and other Senate leaders.

At 11:30 a.m., the VPR Senate stream will carry the swearing in and inaugural speech of Lt. Governor-elect David Zuckerman.

At 1:30 p.m., VPR will broadcast the inauguration of Governor-Elect Phil Scott. The full audio and transcript of Scott’s inaugural address will be available at VPR.net.

Listeners can follow the proceedings and the latest news from the Statehouse at VPR.net and on Twitter @vprnet.

The opening of the new legislative session means the return of VPR's House and Senate streams, the only source for live audio streaming of House and Senate proceedings. The streams can be accessed at VPR.net or via VPR’s iPhone and Android apps whenever the Legislature is in session.

All of VPR’s Vermont Legislature coverage is at VPR.net.