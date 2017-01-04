VPR Is Live At The Statehouse For The Opening Of 2017 Legislative Session

By 6 minutes ago
  • The Vermont Legislature convenes for its 2017 session on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
    The Vermont Legislature convenes for its 2017 session on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
    VPR

On Wednesday, a new era begins in Vermont state government when the new Legislature convenes, and new leadership takes over in the House and Senate. Vermont Edition is broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse for the opening day of the Legislature.

Wednesday, January 4: Vermont Edition will broadcast live at noon from the Statehouse’s Cedar Creek Room. Host Jane Lindholm will speak with new House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Minority Leader Don Turner. And we'll preview the policy priorities and the politics of the new session with VPR's Bob Kinzel.

At 2 p.m., VPR will broadcast Gov. Peter Shumlin’s farewell address live from the House chamber, hosted by Jane Lindholm and Bob Kinzel.

Thursday, January 5: Vermont Edition will consider the Vermont Senate’s priorities this session live at noon. Jane Lindholm will speak with Senate President Tim Ashe and other Senate leaders.

At 11:30 a.m., the VPR Senate stream will carry the swearing in and inaugural speech of Lt. Governor-elect David Zuckerman.

At 1:30 p.m., VPR will broadcast the inauguration of Governor-Elect Phil Scott. The full audio and transcript of Scott’s inaugural address will be available at VPR.net.

Listeners can follow the proceedings and the latest news from the Statehouse at VPR.net and on Twitter @vprnet.

The opening of the new legislative session means the return of VPR's House and Senate streams, the only source for live audio streaming of House and Senate proceedings. The streams can be accessed at VPR.net or via VPR’s iPhone and Android apps whenever the Legislature is in session.

All of VPR’s Vermont Legislature coverage is at VPR.net.

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Vermont Legislature
Press Release

Related Content

Live From Montpelier As Vermont Legislature Convenes With New Leadership

By & ago
Meg Malone / VPR/file

On Wednesday,  an era begins in Vermont state government when the new Legislature convenes, and new leadership takes over in the House and Senate.  Vermont Edition is broadcasting live from the ornate Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse for the opening day of the Legislature.

Vermont Supreme Court To Rule Tuesday On Whether Shumlin Can Appoint A New Justice

By Dec 30, 2016
Taylor Dobbs / VPR/file

A very unusual legal case will be decided in Montpelier Tuesday. The Vermont Supreme Court will hold a special hearing to determine whether Gov. Peter Shumlin has the authority to appoint a new member to the court.

Presumptive Senate President Says Trump 'Cloud' Hangs Over Vermont's 2017 Session

By Dec 29, 2016
Angela Evancie / VPR file

For the past four years, Chittenden County Sen. Tim Ashe has been chairman of a finance committee that oversees some of the state's most difficult revenue problems. As he prepares for his new role as Senate president pro tem, Ashe says Vermont's budget outlook is cloudier than ever.

Committee Will Recommend State Create Retirement Plan For Private Sector Workers

By Dec 29, 2016

A study committee created by the Legislature will recommend that lawmakers create a public retirement program. The program would be designed for Vermont workers whose employers don’t offer them.

Presumptive Speaker Mitzi Johnson Looks To Bring Leadership Training To Statehouse

By Peter Hirschfeld Dec 28, 2016
Angela Evancie / VPR file

As chairwoman of the House Committee on Appropriations, South Hero Representative Mitzi Johnson is no stranger to tough leadership assignments. As the presumptive Speaker of the House, Johnson is preparing to juggle more than just budget challenges next year, and says she wants to lawmakers to learn more about Vermont’s problems before they try to solve them.