VPR Membership Drive Prizes

By VPR Staff 32 minutes ago

Thank you to everyone who entered our prize drawings and to our generous underwriters for providing these great prizes and supporting VPR!

$500 Small Dog Electronics Gift Cards!

We are giving away five gift cards on Wednesday morning, December 6th, at 7:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:00 a.m. When you contribute to VPR during a Membership Drive you're entered to win all the prizes in that drive: the earlier you pledge, the more chances you'll have to win! Sustaining members are entered into all membership drive drawings. Read the full Contest Rules, including how to enter without making a pledge.

Membership Drive Contest Rules

By Nov 23, 2017

VPR is giving away a number of prizes during its membership drive. Learn more about available prizes, eligibility, how to enter and odds of winning in the complete contest rules. 

VPR's Membership Drive

By Nov 29, 2017
Get the VPR Sustainer Container for a gift of $20/month.
Michelle Owens / Vermont Public Radio

VPR’s 2017 year-end membership drive is Tuesday, November 28 through Friday, December 8, with a goal of $295,000 to help keep VPR strong and independent in 2018.

Giving Tuesday: Every Gift To VPR Also Benefits The Vermont Foodbank

By Nov 27, 2017
For every Giving Tuesday contribution to VPR, two generous individuals in Burlington and Shelburne will donate 15 meals to the Vermont Foodbank.
Vermont Foodbank

Update: What an incredible day! On Giving Tuesday 2017 we heard from 1,829 listeners who supported VPR and collectively sent 27,435 meals to Vermonters in need via the Vermont Foodbank. From everyone at VPR, thank you for your generous support. We are so honored to be part of this community.