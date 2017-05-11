VPR Next Campaign Nears $10M Goal

Thanks to amazing support from our community, we have raised more than $9.6 million towards our $10 million goal for the VPR Next Capital Campaign.
The campaign has allowed VPR to expand and renovate its facilities for better staff collaboration and greater engagement with the public. It has also created a special fund that will help us innovate in programming and respond to opportunities and the changing media landscape.
Our goal is to complete the campaign by June 30, but we need your help. Your gift in any amount to the VPR Next Campaign today will help us evolve to better meet the needs of our region. Learn more about the campaign and contribute here.
In just a short time, we are already seeing the impacts of the VPR Next Campaign:
- We have completed the expansion and renovation of VPR’s headquarters, ahead of schedule and on budget. The improvements to our headquarters is changing the way we operate, providing the space and resources to collaborate like never before and to do our very best work on behalf of our audience. You can take a virtual tour of our facility here.
- We’re expanding our investigative and enterprise reporting capability. To that end, we are in the process of hiring an investigative reporter/editor to increase our role as a watchdog for the public trust. Our podcasts Brave Little State and But Why are helping VPR reach new audiences and make our journalism more people-powered.
- We’re being recognized for environmental sustainability. Through our partnership with Efficiency Vermont and our construction team, our facility has received “green” accolades in recent months. Our design team at Wiemann & Lamphere Architects recently won Efficiency Vermont’s “Best of the Best” Award for Commercial New Construction. In addition, our construction manager, Neagley & Chase, was recognized by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont with the Best Builder’s Award 2016 for Sustainable, Green Construction.
- We are connecting with the public like never before in the new Studio One. From a fascinating “News & Brews” session debriefing Nina Keck’s recent reporting trip to Jordan to a visit from NPR Morning Edition Host David Greene, to welcoming a live audience for Live From The Fort concerts and the debut of our new Steinway concert grand piano, our new engagement space and performance venue is allowing us to connect in new and exciting ways.
And we are just getting started! So much more potential is just waiting to be realized once we meet our goal and finish the VPR Next Capital Campaign. You can learn more and be part of what’s next here. Thank you!