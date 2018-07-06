VPR Presents: Ryan Miller With VSO Musicians

Join VPR on Wednesday, July 18 for an intimate concert event. Ryan Miller, Vermont musician and lead singer for the band Guster, teams up with a string quartet from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO). Fusing delicate chamber music with indie rock, the shows serves as a preview for the VSO and Guster’s collaboration for the Ben and Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series.

Be in the audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One at our Colchester headquarters. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 6:30.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Please reserve your seats here!

About Guster:

Since forming at Tufts University in 1992, Guster has become one of the leading indie/alternative bands, releasing seven critically acclaimed albums in 20 years, starting with Parachute in 1995.

About Vermont Symphony Orchestra:

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc., a state-assisted non-profit institution founded in 1935, exists for the purpose of fostering and encouraging the appreciation of music in all its various forms, with emphasis on orchestral, choral and chamber music. It seeks to raise the common standard of musical education and enjoyment, and to provide, at moderate cost, quality performances for a broad and diverse public throughout the State of Vermont.

FAQs:

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

