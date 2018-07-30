Related Programs: 
VPR Primary Debate Schedule: Here's How To Submit Your Question For Candidates

    VPR will be hosting a series of debates ahead of the Aug. 14 primary election. The debates will air during "Vermont Edition." Find out below how to submit your question for consideration to be asked in the upcoming debates.
Vermont's 2018 primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 14. Ahead of that date, Vermont Edition will host a series of three debates featuring gubernatorial and U.S. House candidates — and we'd like to know what you want to ask the candidates.

The Debate Schedule

All three of the following debates will air live during the noon hour, be rebroadcast the same day at 7 p.m. and will also be available in the Vermont Edition podcast feed.

Thursday, Aug. 2 Republican Gubernatorial Candidates [Host: Bob Kinzel]

  • Gov. Phil Scott
  • Keith Stern

Wednesday, Aug. 8 Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates [Host: Peter Hirschfeld]

  • James Ehlers
  • Christine Hallquist
  • Brenda Siegel
  • Ethan Sonneborn

Thursday, Aug. 9 Democratic Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives [Host: Bob Kinzel]

  • Dan Freilich
  • Ben Mitchell
  • Rep. Peter Welch

Submit Your Questions

There will be a portion of time reserved in each debate to pose listeners' questions to the candidates.

While you can normally call into Vermont Edition, the format is a little different for debates. In that case, we are looking to compile your questions ahead of time for consideration.

There's a few ways you can send them to us:

  • Post a comment below: We will eventually have individual pages going up for the various debates, but in the mean time, feel free to use this post as the place to put your questions for any of the three debates.
  • Write an email: As usual, you can submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vermontedition@vpr.net.
  • Record a voice memo: This is our ideal method, as we like to include our listeners' voices in the broadcast. Using a smartphone's voice memo app, record your question and then attach the file via email to vermontedition@vpr.net

More Election Info

The Vermont Secretary of State's website is your go-to source for information about the upcoming election. Head there to find out about voter registration and where your polling place is.

Don't want to wait until Aug. 14 to vote? You can vote early right now in Vermont.

And find more of VPR's Campaign 2018 coverage here (including Vermont Edition interviews with each of the candidates participating in these debates).

