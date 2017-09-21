VPR Says Goodbye To Public Radio's Most Popular Brothers

If laughter is the best medicine, Saturday mornings on VPR have been our tonic for the weeks’ stresses and the world’s woes. From brakes, ignitions and fuel pumps to mysterious noises and smells, to romance and parenting, Tom and Ray Magliozzi have shared wisdom and laughter Saturday mornings on Car Talk.

Click And Clack, The Tappet Brothers, premiered 30 years ago and have hosted one of the most popular programs in public radio history.

For the past five years, following Ray’s retirement and Tom’s passing in November 2014, NPR has produced The Best Of Car Talk each week. The network is ceasing production of the program and you’ll hear the last episode on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

As Tom and Ray would say, we hope you'll “waste another perfectly good hour” listening for the last time. And we hope you’ll keep tuning in Saturdays at 10 a.m. for It’s Been A Minute with NPR’s Sam Sanders.

What are your favorite Car Talk memories? We’d love to hear your farewell messages and appreciations of the show. Please post them in the comments below or share them on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #thankscartalk.

Here’s a special farewell letter from Ray Magliozzi: