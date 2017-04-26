VPR Wins Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

We’re proud to announce that VPR has won five first place awards in the regional Edward R. Murrow competition, sponsored by the Radio, TV, Digital News Association.

The awards embody the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer who set the standards for excellence in broadcast journalism.

“These stories reflect VPR’s best work – from innovative storytelling to watchdog, investigative reporting,” said VPR News Director John Dillon. “Congratulations to the VPR news and digital teams for this recognition.”

According to the RTDNA, “Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.”

The 2017 Regional Murrow Award winning stories are for RTDNA Region 10 Small Market Radio. They are listed below for you to check out. They will all be entered in the national contest.

Thank you for your support. You make our work possible!

News Documentary Winner

“What Is the Status Of The Abenaki Native Americans In Vermont Today?” Listen to the piece from VPR’s Brave Little State here.

Investigative Reporting Winner

“When Vermont’s Largest Utility Doesn’t Follow Regulators’ Rules, Customers Pay.” Explore reporter Taylor Dobbs’ reporting here.

Excellence In Video Winner

“How The Iowa Caucus Works, In 2 Minutes (Starring Legos)” Explore our Iowa coverage here.

Excellence In Social Media Winner

“Meet The Candidate Series: Reddit AMA’s With Vermont’s Gubernatorial Candidates." Explore the AMAs and the rest of our “Meet The Candidate” coverage here.

Excellence In Innovation Winner

“Meeting Our Listeners Where They Are: Digital Coverage Of Campaign 2016.” Vermont experienced the political earthquake of the presidential election on both a national and a local level. Our reporters followed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ surprising surge in early contests, and in Vermont races, we covered our closely watched gubernatorial matchups by using new tools – specifically, reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” format. In considering Campaign 2016, our digital team aimed to meet listeners (and readers!) where they are, employing new mediums to more fully engage our audience in the political process.